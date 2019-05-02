SRC trial: Parliament paid Najib RM1.3m as PM, Pekan lawmaker from 2011 to March 2018

Head of Members of Parliament Affair Division at the Secretariat of Parliament of Malaysia, Farah Nurdiana Azhar, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex May 2, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Parliament paid Datuk Seri Najib Razak a total of RM1.27 million to be the prime minister and MP for Pekan between January 2011 and March last year, the High Court heard today.

The Head of Members of Parliament Affair Division with the Secretariat of Parliament of Malaysia, Farah Nurdiana Azhar, read out her witness statement in court today detailing Najib’s monthly lawmaker’s salary as RM10,355.18 from January 2011 to December 2014, excluding special payments.

Farah then stated that Najib’s monthly salary was RM19,846.59 from the Parliament for the months between January 2015 and March 2018.

She explained that for the period from January 2011 to December 2014, MPs who were part of the ruling administration had been given a permanent allowance of RM6,508.59, along with an additional RM3,846.59 for being the head of the Dewan Rakyat as the prime minister.

“For the periods between January 2015 to March 2018, Datuk Seri Najib Razak received allowances as an MP amounting to RM16,000, and an additional RM3,846.59 of funds for helming the position of the Head of Dewan Rakyat, or the prime minister,” she read out.

She said this was after the permanent allowance for MPs within the ruling administration was raised from the RM6.508.59 to RM16,000 effective 2015.

Farah was the 26th witness in Najib SRC International Sdn Bhd money-laundering and criminal breach of trust trial, over RM42 million of funds from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.

