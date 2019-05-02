Fewer critics if I had said ‘aeromobile’ instead of ‘flying car’, minister says

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof says that if he had used the phrase ‘aeromobile’ or ‘aerocar’, the reaction among people would have been different. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Critics have taken issue with Putrajaya’s planned flying vehicle technology mostly because of the term “flying car” used to describe the ambitious project, a minister has said.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, who originally coined the term explained that if he had used the phrase “aeromobile” or “aerocar”, the reaction among people would have been different.

“I was amazed at the whole response to the phrase ‘flying car’, not for the lack of people supporting it, but if I used words like 'aeromobile' or 'aerocar', I see an entirely different reaction.

“When I say flying car, it stimulates the brains of even less educated people as they start wondering what is flying car and in what context. With this feedback, we can measure the level of mentality in our society.

“So we now renarrate to focus on a specific community,” he told the press during an interview in conjunction with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) first-anniversary celebration.

When Mohd Redzuan first announced the government’s ambition to pursue flying vehicle technology in February, Malaysians made fun of the “flying car” project on social media and expressed scepticism.

Many jumped the gun and failed to understand the government's endorsement of the project when the phrase “flying car” was used.

It was later revealed that the government’s endorsement of the privately funded “flying car” project was aimed at developing human capital.

Redzuan pointed out that getting involved in the production of a flying car will keep Malaysia abreast with the world’s development.

“Yes, we are still all out to do the ‘aeromobile’. This is not new, I have been personally invited to the launch of Dubai’s ‘flying taxis’ and also to Japan for their flying vehicle launch in Osaka, in 2025.

“We have to keep abreast with the world’s development. We don’t want to be left behind,” he stressed.

Redzuan also highlighted that Malaysia has what it takes to be a part of the aerospace innovation.

“From the feedback I have received, we are well known in the world. We have participated in making aeroplanes parts and components here locally and we have also evolved in the strategic industry such as drill services.

“So we can adopt in making a flying vehicle and should participate to be a producing Malaysia using our local expertise,” he added.

Malaysia's first-ever flying car ― driven by local technology ― is expected to be unveiled this year.

Redzuan in February revealed, a prototype of the car that already exists and said the target was a realistic approach.

He said the car would be safe and capable of flying at low altitude at a reasonable speed.

Redzuan said the flying car project is a way for the government to create an environment that stimulates people to think about new technology.

The project is separate from the third national car project envisioned by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.