SRC trial: Najib didn’t lodge reports despite irregular signatures, massive transactions in personal accounts

AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager, R. Uma Devi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex April 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak did not flag activities linked to his three AmBank accounts even after millions of ringgit moved in and out of these, the High Court heard as part of his trial involving RM42 million from a former 1MDB unit today.

AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi also testified today that the former prime minister took no action and made no complaint from 2011 to 2015 despite irregularities in the signatures of signatories he appointed via authorisation letters to the bank.

Uma Dewi, testifying for the fourth day in a row, then agreed with Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, that it was abnormal for such inconsistencies to go unreported.

Shafee: Do you find it quite surprising, in view of what was raised earlier, of the bank records having such issues?

Uma Devi: It is quite unusual I would say.

Shafee: Looking at the documents, in relation to the matters we testified over various accounts, did you not find any documents that raised alarm, pertaining to sources of funds (in Najib’s accounts?)

Uma Devi: Not to the records I have.

Uma Devi is the 21st prosecution witness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s money-laundering and criminal breach of trust trial over RM42 million of funds from SRC International, a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit.

