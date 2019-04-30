Penang govt urged to review three state projects

Kebun Bunga assemblymen Jason Ong Khan Lee speaks during a press conference in Georgetown November 15, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 30 — A government back bencher today urged the Penang government to review two projects, namely the Penang South Reclamation Project (PSR) and the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) as the state has yet to achieve international status.

Kebun Bungah Assemblyman Jason Ong Khan Lee said the projects should be deferred as the population, development and progress in Penang had yet to be on par with Singapore and Hong Kong.

“The two countries have long become international cities and well-known financial and business hub and entreport, he said when debating the motion of thanks on the speech by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas in the State Assembly today.

Following which, opposition chief in the State Assembly, Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN-Sungai Dua) intervened to express his support for the government to review the projects, especially in terms of their cost and impact on the environment.

Ong said he did not object to implementation of PTMP, but expressing the people’s concern due to the high cost of the project, which is RM46 billion, and its impact on the environment.

“Implementation of PTMP will be apt if the state’s economy and financial position is strong because to my knowledge, the project does not get financial assistance from the federal government. Hence, the need for us to be prudent,” he added.

PTMP is a state-initiated project costing an estimated RM46 billion which features an undersea tunnel linking the island to the mainland, highways, LRT, monorail as well as extensive bus connectivity on both the island and the mainland. — Bernama