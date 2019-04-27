AG calls out hypocrisy, says BN government agreed to Rome Statute since 2011

Attorney General Tommy Thomas speaks at the ‘Malaysia and Rome Statute’ forum at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur April 27, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ― Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas today called out the hypocrisy on the criticism against the Pakatan Harapan government's move in March to sign the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Thomas pointed out that the previous Barisan Nasional government had itself decided that Malaysia would accept the international treaty that aims to end impunity on genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

“At the outset, it must be kept in mind that the Cabinet had on 18 March 2011 decided that Malaysia should accede to the Rome Statute.

“Although eight years have passed and that decision was never revoked, it was not implemented either.

“Hence when the Pakatan government decided to accept Rome, it was merely continuing a policy decision previously taken by the previous government.

“So the hypocrisy that surrounds this debate must be fleshed out, which is the critics of today were supporting the same decision yesterday,” he said at a forum that was broadcast live on selected platforms today.

Malaysia had on March 4 acceded to the Rome Statute, but Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on April 5 announced that the government was forced to withdraw its accession due to political pressure from opponents who spread unnecessary fear and confusion in public.

