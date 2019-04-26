Actress Diana Danielle says IRB owes her, not the other way around

Local actress Datin Diana Danille said both she and her tax agent were surprised as the latter has liaised closely with the IRB and was never aware of any arrears, especially for sums that would invite a travel ban. — Picture via Instagram/Diana Danille

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Actress Datin Diana Danielle said her frustrations with the Inland Revenue Department (IRB) was because it was demanding payments from her when she was owed tax refunds instead.

In a response to an earlier Malay Mail report, she said she had overpaid because the IRB would require her to come up with payments of between RM50,000 and RM70,000 whenever she needed to exit the country.

“I have paid my taxes, my case is done. What I am waiting for now is my refund that I’ve waited for over a year and have yet to receive. I don’t owe a hundred thousand in taxes yet every time I need to exit the country, they will ask for RM50,000, RM70,000,” she wrote on Instagram.

“So it added to RM150,000, and while I am waiting for my refund, tup tup, I am blacklisted!”

The actress said both she and her tax agent were surprised as the latter has liaised closely with the IRB and was never aware of any arrears, especially for sums that would invite a travel ban.

Diana said she wrote to the department on Monday but has yet to get any response, adding that her unhappiness was over the lack of “civility” from the IRB.

In the earlier report, the actress said she was fed up with the department’s unreasonable demands for back taxes as much as RM350,000

“I have been patient enough and compromising with them, but their methods are very pushy. I won’t entertain this further,” she was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.