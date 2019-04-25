SRC trial: Najib declared responsibility for all transactions in personal AmBank accounts

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak signed a declaration to assume responsibility and liability for all transactions in three accounts at AmBank that were opened under his name, the High Court heard today.

AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi today confirmed that Najib had made the declaration when opening the three current accounts on July 31, 2013.

One of the three paragraphs in the declaration that was read out by Uma Devi in court today stated: “We hereby acknowledge that I/we: voluntarily open this account, responsible for all transactions conducted under the account, will scrutinise and verify all transaction under the account, shall be liable for all transactions through the account which are in violation of the law.”

The other two paragraphs in the declaration were for an agreement that the application would be governed by the bank’s terms and conditions, and that such terms and conditions would be adhered to.

The declaration is required to open bank accounts.

Uma Devi is the 21st prosecution witness in Najib’s money-laundering and criminal breach of trust trial over RM42 million of former 1MDB subsidiary, SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

The three accounts for which Najib had made the declaration are those bearing the numbers 211-202-201188-0, 211-202-201189-8, and 211-202-201190-6.

Two of these accounts ending with 88-0 and 90-6 were mentioned in the charges against Najib for this case.

Yesterday, Uma Devi testified that Najib previously wrote letters of instruction to inform the AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager that he had appointed SRC International director Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil as an authorised personnel to manage these three accounts.

When asked by ad-hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram today, Uma Devi said statements of bank accounts are given each month to the account holder or the mandate holder.

When asked the purpose of the statements, Uma Devi said that “customers have to go through statements to check whether transactions are all in order”.

“Within 14 days, they should come back to the bank if there’s any discrepancies whatsoever,” she said.

Sithambaram then asked: “As the bank manager of AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch, are you aware or found any records of any notification by Datuk Seri Najib to AmBank notifying of any errors, discrepancies, irregularities, unauthorised withdrawals / debits, fraudulent transactions or entries made with a lack of mandate in any of the statements relating to the three accounts?”

Uma Devi then replied: “To my knowledge and records that I have, no.”

All three accounts have since been closed on March 9, 2015.

