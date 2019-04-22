Ahead of anniversary, FT minister touts RM481m in public fund savings as largest feather in cap

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks to reporters in Putrajaya April 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said the review of dubious land deals that ultimately saved RM481 million in public funds was the pride of his time so far in the Pakatan Harapan administration nearing one year in power.

In an interview today, the Shah Alam MP said the funds were rescued when his ministry re-examined 97 lands deals within Kuala Lumpur were signed by the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

Of these, 14 were cancelled, 15 renegotiated, and five litigated before reaching out-of-court settlements.

All in, RM481 million in foregone value was saved.

This was on top of the RM210 million that was received from the remaining 43 deals that his ministry approved, he added.

“We have managed to make potential savings and even cut out losses through this negotiations,” he said.

MORE TO COME