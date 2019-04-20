Police detain two Nepalese for molesting Grab driver

Two Nepalese men were assaulted by members of the public after they molested a woman Grab driver in an incident in Bukit Minyak yesterday. — Reuters pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 20 — Two Nepalese men were assaulted by members of the public after they molested a woman Grab driver in an incident in Bukit Minyak here yesterday.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the duo, aged 23 and 29, used a Grabcar service with a 27-year-old woman driver to return to their rented house in Taman Juru, here, in the incident at 5.30pm.

‘’She picked them up in Jalan Stesen Bukit Mertajam and told them to sit in the back. They were believed to be drunk. She could not stop the younger man when he moved to the front seat,’’ he said here today.

Fearing something untoward, he said the woman stopped in Jalan Betik and ordered him to return to the back seat and he complied.

Nik Ros Ashan said that the man held and kissed her hand, pulled her body and groped her breasts along Jalan Song Ban Kheng while the woman fended him off.

He said the suspect repeated his actions forcing the woman to threaten to send them to the police station.

‘’The man was subdued by her warning but resumed his actions after his friend vomited. He strongly pulled the woman’s body, embraced and molested her,’’ he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said she stopped the car in Jalan Bukit Minyak and exited to seek help of passers-by who assaulted the two Nepalese injuring them in their faces before handing them to the police. — Bernama