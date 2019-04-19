Axed in 2017, Bandar Malaysia project back on track

Artist impression of Bandar Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has announced today the revival of the Bandar Malaysia project, that was previously cancelled in May 2017.

Dr Mahathir said the project is expected to generate an expected gross development value of RM140 billion and have a positive impact on urban development, in addition to drawing foreign direct investments.

“Bandar Malaysia will have significant impact on Malaysia’s economy and will serve as a global hub to further attract high impact global finance, technology and entrepreneurial firms,” said a statement from his office.

MORE TO COME