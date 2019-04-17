Police call off search for missing Gopeng runner

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain speaks to reporters at Mydin Meru, Ipoh April 9, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 17 — Police have called off the search for a runner who went missing while participating in the Gopeng Ultra Trail (GUT) 2019 event on March 23.

Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the search and rescue operation (SAR) for Mohammad Ashraf Hassan was stopped today for several reasons, including the fact that rescuers and investigators could not find new leads.

There is no sign of Mohammad Ashraf, better known as Acap, after a 24-day search by experienced rescuers using the latest methods to locate him, he said in a statement today. The search area was also expanded from 35 sq km to 48 sq km.

“The operation was called off to enable rescuers to map out a new strategy which may help to trace the victim based on the experience gained from similar cases in the past,” he said.

Razarudin said the pause in operations would also allow Mohammad Ashraf’s family to regain their composure and put an end to fake news on the incident which has affected them.

Police also wanted to minimise the movements of outsiders in connection with the SAR as this had affected the local community, he said. — Bernama