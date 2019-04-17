DAP rep says next in line for Johor axe

Tan said he was informed by the DAP leadership of the possibility of being dropped from the new state executive council line-up. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 17 — Local Government, Science and Technology Committee chairman Tan Hong Pin is bracing for his removal from the Johor state executive council amid an imminent reshuffle.

The Skudai assemblyman said he was informed by the DAP leadership of the possibility of being dropped from the new state executive council line-up following the change in mentri besar recently.

“Yes, I was informed on the decision yesterday by the DAP leadership and I will abide by my party’s wishes.

“However, I have yet to be officially informed on the matter,” Tan told Malay Mail today.

The 38-year-old, who is also Johor DAP secretary, set tongues wagging yesterday with his Facebook post in Chinese. He said it was an honour in having been of public service.

He also issued a reminder of the party’s commitment to reform.

“I received a lot of attention from the public, party members and supporters in this past two days, following rumours that he will be replaced by his fellow party colleague.

“I would like to say thank you all for your concern. The job of executive councillor is originally recommended by the party, and of course the party also has the right to replace the candidate,” said Tan.

He said he has yet to be summoned by Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani or state Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar to be informed of the decision.

Tan also wrote that he would be the first executive councillor to be dropped mid-term since DAP first became part of the state government, starting in Penang and Selangor.

“I don't know what the reason is for me being dropped is. Should I feel proud or saddened for holding such a record?" he asked.

Tan, known as a hardworking assemblyman and also executive councillor, has courted several controversies in the past.

As the Mengkibol assemblyman in 2017, he had disagreed with Sultan Ibrahim’s decision not to telecast the state assembly proceedings live.

Last year, while in the state government, he had to explain to Sultan Ibrahim a controversy involving an Iskandar Puteri municipal councillor on official letters that went viral showing only Mandarin and English versions.

It was later revealed that the letter was also in Bahasa Malaysia, but only the Mandarin and English versions were circulated on social media.

Later that year, Tan also had to publicly apologise on behalf of another municipal councillor from Pontian after the latter attacked the Johor royalty over the de-gazettement of Pulau Kukup as a national park and to turn it into sultanate land.