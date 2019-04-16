Najib’s trial: Ihsan Perdana documents in BNM’s possession for almost three years, says analyst

Bank Negara Malaysia officer Mohammad Nizam Yahya is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 16, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — A Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) analyst told the High Court here today that Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd’s banking documents, obtained from Affin Bank, was in his possession for almost three years before he handed them over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last year.

Mohammad Nizam Yahya, 39, an analyst at BNM’s Financial Intelligence and Enforcement Department, said all documents pertaining to the three current accounts belonging to Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd and related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), were obtained from Affin Bank Sdn Bhd secretary Nimma Safira Khalid on July 6, 2015, after he received instructions from his department’s head.

Mohammad Nizam said the instructions received from Abd Rahman Abu Bakar were under Section 37 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“Then, as I recollect, on the same day (July 6, 2015) some representatives from the task force (1MDB special investigation team in 2015) have gone to BNM to make a copy of the documents,” said Mohammad Nizam, who has served BNM since 2004.

When asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim if the team had taken the original documents, the prosecution third witness replied “No.”

“They only made copies on July 6, 2015, and the original documents were only handed over to the MACC on June 22, 2018,” he said.

Mohammad Nizam said among the documents received from the Affin Bank include a list of authorised signatories, specimen signature form and due diligence form pertaining to the customers of three current accounts of the company.

Najib, 66, faces three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of misuse and three counts of money laundering involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The Pekan MP, who was also the sixth prime minister, was charged with committing the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad in Jalan Raja Chulan and the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya between August 17, 2011, and February 10, 2015.

The proceedings before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues tomorrow. — Bernama