You are not alone — WhatsApp, Facebook are down

Illustration photo shows 'likes' on WhatsApp's Facebook page displayed on a laptop screen in Paris February 20, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Before you toss your mobile phone in the bin after trying unsuccessfully to get on Facebook or send messages on WhatsApp, know that you are among the millions around the world now facing the same predicament.

The outage appears to be intermittent and those who manage to get through have bombarded social media with questions about what is happening.

According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors outages on the internet and on social media, Malaysia is facing problems with Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and to a lesser degree, Twitter.

Its live outage map shows WhatsApp issues in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Middle East and Europe.

The outage of Facebook appears to be more severe as it affects more countries, even the US.

According to tech news portal SoyaCincau, the last major social media outage occurred on March 14, which affected Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. In the case of Facebook, it had to use Twitter to inform its users of the downtime.

However, by 9pm, WhatsApp began functioning properly again. No official explanation for the outage was immediately available.