Report: PPBM to offer palace three names for Johor MB

Dr Sahruddin caught the eye of party leaders when he attended the Ninth Malaysia-Singapore Leaders Retreat in place of Datuk Osman Sapian who resigned as mentri besar Monday. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — PPBM will be presenting three names to the ruler of Johor as their Mentri Besar candidate with Bukit Kepong assemblyman Dr Sahruddin Jamal being a favourite, News Straits Times reported today.

Citing sources, the national daily reported that the state health, environment and agriculture committee chairman caught the eye of party leaders when he attended the Ninth Malaysia-Singapore Leaders Retreat in place of Datuk Osman Sapian who resigned as mentri besar Monday.

Pagoh PPBM division deputy chief Datuk Tahir Mohd Taat was one of the sources named as confirming Dr Sahruddin’s candidacy as the next Johor MB post.

"Naturally we expect someone from Bersatu to be appointed as mentri besar as Osman is from the party. Dr Sahruddin, who is state Pakatan Harapan secretary, fits the bill," another source, unnamed, was quoted as saying by NST.

The same source said Johor mentris besar were required to have experience in politics, public administration and have a good educational background.

Dr Sahruddin, 44 and a Muar native holds a medical degree from Hasanuddin University in Makassar, Indonesia.

The second name in the list is Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang, 54, who is also the executive councillor in charge of the state works, infrastructure and transport portfolio.

The third and final candidate is Tenang assembly Mohd Solihan Badri, 62, who is also the Ledang PPBM division chief and the state's media director.