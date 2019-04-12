Daim: Gombak stop erased from ECRL

Daim said the alignment will now start in Kota Baru in Kelantan before running through Mentakab, Jelebu, Kuala Kelawang, Bangi/Kajang, Putrajaya, and terminating in Port Klang. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Gombak stop has been eliminated from the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) under the new agreement signed with China, Tun Daim Zainuddin said.

According to Berita Harian, the government’s chief negotiator with China said the alignment will now start in Kota Baru in Kelantan before running through Mentakab, Jelebu, Kuala Kelawang, Bangi/Kajang, Putrajaya, and terminating in Port Klang.

Daim explained this was because 40km will be shaved from the previously 688km alignment while the per kilometre cost was also reduced to RM68 million from RM98 million previously.

Malaysia and China signed the supplementary agreement on the ECRL in Beijing, China at 11am local time this morning.

“It is not a new deal or contract, but rather an improved agreement,” Daim explained.

He also stressed that the negotiation was strictly about the rail link and did not involve other matters such as the purchase of palm oil.

The Prime Minister’s Office also issued a statement confirming the new negotiated price with China prior to Daim’s remarks.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to visit China later this month for a conference on the Belt-Road Initiative, of which the ECRL represents its flagship in Malaysia.