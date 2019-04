Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be referred to the Parliament’s Rights and Privileges Committee, for leaking excerpts from the then embargoed Felda White Paper.

The motion to refer the Pekan MP was passed via a bloc vote, with 86 MPs voting in favour, and 33 objecting to the move.

MORE TO COME