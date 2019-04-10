Osman to explain on Saturday why he resigned

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said he will explain his reasons for resigning as the Johor mentri besar on Saturday. — Picture Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, April 10 — Datuk Osman Sapian will explain his reasons for resigning as the Johor mentri besar on Saturday.

Speaking to Bernama here today, he said the explanation would be made after he had had an audience with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

However, did not explain in further details how the clarification would be made, whether through a media conference or press statement.

“Insya Allah (God willing), on April 13th (I will make a clarification) after having an audience with the Ruler (Sultan Johor),” he said through the WhatsApp application.

He was asked to clarify whether the decision to resign from the post was made in the interest of the existing Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) government or otherwise.

Previously there were talks that Osman’s position would be taken over by a new person following various controversies implicating him when he was administering the state government.

However, it was only yesterday that the rumour was confirmed after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the resignation of Osman effective Monday.

Osman, 67, was the 16th Johor Mentri Besar and believed to be serving the shortest period of less than 11 months after taking his oath of office on May 12 last year after the PH victory in the 14th General Election. — Bernama