Restricted zones to prevent leaks of govt secrets, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Restricted zones which prohibit the use of mobile phones or other communication devices capable of recording information were created to prevent leaks of official government secrets, the Dewan Rakyat heard today.

The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), in a written reply to a question from RSN Rayer (DAP-Jelutong), stated that the zones would apply to any important meeting categorised as critical and high-risk.

This move, as stipulated by a circular issued by director-general of security of the Government of Malaysia dated Jan 31, 2019, was to prevent any leaking and dissemination of confidential information.

Rayer had wanted to know the steps taken by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to ensure that there would be no leaks pertaining to work carried out by the AGC.

RSN Rayer was referring to leaks of an AGC internal memo pertaining to court matters.

The AGC took a serious view on leaking of government secrets, the department said.

“In this regard, the AGC has taken steps to further tighten control over official secrets including carrying out briefings on official secrets to all officers and staff.

“This move is to serve as continuous reminder and awareness to all officers and staff on the obligation to adhere to the rules and security directives that came into force under the Official Secrets Act 1972 as well as the Security Directives and oath of office signed by all civil servants,” it stated.

In addition, the AGC has also implemented security measures in the field of Information Technology systems as well as to take disciplinary action against any officer found responsible for leaking official secrets. — Bernama