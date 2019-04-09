Expert proposes Adib’s injuries caused by kicks against EMRS van

Prof. Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid leaves after attending the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam High Court April 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, April 9 — Late fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s wounds may have been caused by being kicked at while positioned between his Emergency Medical Response Service (EMRS) van and its door, his death inquest heard today.

Former forensics oncology professor and pathology expert Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid, 62, said he reached his conclusion after examining the evidence provided to him by Syazlin Mansor, the lawyer the representing the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

Dr Shahrom compiled a report theorising that Muhammad Adib had been pulled out of the left front seat while the EMRS van was reversing during the riots in November, with at least one person kicking the door at the same time.

While being questioned by Syazlin, he said the combined force was the most likely cause of the rib fractures, abrasions, and swelling of the lungs on Muhammad Adib’s right side.

His report, which was submitted as evidence in court today, also stated how seven fractured ribs on Muhammad Adib’s left posterior could have been caused by someone shoving the fireman into the side of the opened door, causing the vertical fractures and inflamed lungs.

“The victim died due to injuries to both his lungs caused by blunt force traumas.

“These blunt force traumas are not the result of self-inflicted injuries but due to the acts of one or more person(s),” he said while presenting his report to Coroner Rofiah Mohamad Mansor.

MORE TO COME