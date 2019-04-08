Baby dies after going unconscious in Baling nursery

Muhammad Fadlan Saidin and his wife Munirah Abd Rahman at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah’s Forensic Unit await the post-mortem results of their nine-month-old baby boy Muhammad Fawwaz Mohd Fadlan April 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR STAR, April 8 — A nine-month-old baby boy died after suddenly going unconscious at a nursery at Taman Mesra, Kupang, Baling, today.

Baling District Police Chief Supt Shariffuddin Yusof said in the 9.15am incident, the baby, Muhammad Fawwaz Mohd Fadlan, was being fed by his caretaker in the nursery’s kitchen.

“The victim who was being fed with apple puree suddenly began crying loudly because he wanted to follow his caretaker’s supervisor and then he suddenly fell unconscious.

“The nursery supervisor then took the victim, who was still alive at the time, to the Kupang Clinic before being referred to the Baling Hospital, where the victim was confirmed dead,” he said in a statement today.

Shariffuddin said the examination found no injuries or bumps on the victim’s body and his body was sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), Alor Setar for a post-mortem.

He said the police were still investigating the cause of the incident. — Bernama