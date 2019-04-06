Zahid Hamidi: No timeline set on leave as Umno president

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would return ‘if I am needed’. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that he did not set a time frame for his leave as Umno president.

“It is not about the pressure from the grassroots, but if I am needed, I will return and my services will be available everywhere,” said Ahmad Zahid at the ‘Politik Malaysia Baharu’ town hall session at the Putra World Trade Centre today.

“Look at ‘Bossku’, even though he was hit with accusations but he is the most popular in the country. If he has 42 charges I have 47,” said Zahid in reference to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s nickname.

Zahid had handed over his duties to Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan in an attempt to prevent more party members from quitting the party.

Though the decision took place effective immediately, Zahid pointed out that he has not quit as the party president.

His went on leave after he was faced with 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, money-laundering and abuse of power involving over RM114 million.

“We hope that Mat Hasan will do his best to unite the members,” he added.