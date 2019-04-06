PM flags off Stage 1 of Le Tour de Langkawi 2019

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad flagged off the 132 riders from 22 teams who will be cycling from Kuala Lumpur to Tampin, Negri Sembilan, a distance of 176.9km in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2019. —

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad flagged off Stage 1 of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2019 in front of the KLCC twin towers here today.

At sharp noon, he flagged off the 132 riders from 22 teams who will be cycling from Kuala Lumpur to Tampin, Negri Sembilan, a distance of 176.9km.

Dr Mahathir arrived for the flagging off ceremony with his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

The highlight of this stage is that it has four climb zones, three of them Category 3, at Ampang Look Out Point, Bukit Tangga and Bukit Putus while the one at Genting Peres is a Category 2.

It also has three sprint zones, at KM25.4 Pekan Batu 18, KM110.6 Ampangan and KM138 Kuala Pilah.

The riders are expected to arrive at the finishing line in Jalan Besar, Tampin at around 4 pm.

This edition of the prestigious cycling race has eight stages covering a total distance of 1,225.8km. — Bernama