Former senator Akbar Ali buried

Akbar was reported to have died of a stroke this morning. — Picture via Twitter

JASIN, April 5 — Former senator Datuk Akbar Ali was laid to rest at the Kampung Tedong Muslim Cemetery, Jasin, Melaka at 3.50pm today.

Akbar, 70, died at the Melaka Hospital at 11.03am, believed to be from a stroke, and was survived by his wife and four children.

Earlier, funeral rites were performed at Masjid Jamek Kampung Tedong after Friday prayers today.

Among those who paid their respects was Melaka Yang Dipertua Tun Mohd Khalil Yaacob.

According to Akbar’s son, Syamsul Azly, 41, on Wednesday, his father complained of feeling unwell, nauseous and headache at 5.20am, and was sent to the Melaka Hospital after he lost consciousness.

“He was a good and responsible man to the family but was also stern in bringing us up,” he told Bernama when met at the cemetery today.

Syamsul Azly said after his father retired, he started an information technology firm.

Akbar was sworn in as senator on August 27, 2008 and served for three years.

Prior to that, he was press secretary to then Melaka chief minister Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam (April 23, 2007 to May 31, 2008). — Bernama