Dr M: Where were Rome Statute critics when country was being sold to outsiders?

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya April 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A visibly incensed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today asked Rome Statute critics in the Opposition where their sense of justice was when his predecessor, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, allegedly stole money.

The prime minister alleged that there was also an attempt by fear-mongering critics to undermine the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government by accusing it of surrendering the country’s sovereignty to foreign nations.

He also accused his critics of politicising the government’s decision to ratify the Rome Statute as a means to divert attention from the authorities’ crackdown on them for alleged wrongdoings.

“There is no way they (foreign powers) can interfere, but during that time, when this country was being sold to outsiders, these people who talk about the Statute of Rome, did not say anything.

“When Najib stole money, when Najib sold land and did so many things, they didn’t say a word. They were hiding, I don’t know where, but they were worried action might be taken against them.

“But now that we want to have a rule of law and we want to take action against them, they bring up this matter,” he said, referring to the Rome Statute.

