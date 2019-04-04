Three students killed in horror crash in Kota Tinggi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Three students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Lokman Hakim, Felda Lok Heng, Kota Tinggi, died when the Proton Wira they were in collided with a Perodua Myvi in Simpang Lok Heng near Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi, yesterday evening.

A female teacher, Widyawati Simarani, 46, who was with the boys, was injured in the crash around 6.30pm while the Perodua Myvi driver, Naziha Aqmaliah Mazlan, 24, who was also injured was now being treated at the Kota Tinggi Hospital.

The three students, Mohamad Noriman Bastaman, 17, Daing Muhammad Afeeq Mohd Afeeq-ur Rahman, 16, and Muhamad Syafawi Zayadi, 17, died at the scene.

Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue Station Operating Officer, Senior Fire Officer II Abdul Rahim Abdul Rani said six firemen in a fire-engine rushed to the scene after receiving a report on the incident at about 6.31pm.

“One of the students died trapped in the vehicle, while the other two were thrown out of the vehicle,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, in Muar, two men were killed when the driver of a container lorry lost control of the vehicle before skidding into the opposite lane and colliding with a car at Kilometre 146.1 North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound, today.

In the accident at about 5.30 pm, the driver of the container, D. Sahan Kumar, 39, from Tampin, Negri Sembilan and the Perodua Myvi car driver, Khor Chan Hung, 40, from Bukit Mertajam, Penang, died on the spot due to severe head, chest and body injuries. The bodies were sent to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital, Muar.

Muar District police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said initial investigation found the right front tyre of the lorry had burst and the driver lost control and collided with the car from the opposite direction. — Bernama