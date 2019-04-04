Stealing’s only a crime if you’re caught, says BN’s Noh Omar

Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks to reporters in Parliament April 2, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmaker has told the Dewan Rakyat today that stealing is only a crime when a person is caught red-handed.

Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar gave that analogy when he was trying to demand equal and fair treatment for all politicians entering schools because he found out that principals who allowed him to enter their premises had been warned by the State Education Department.

“The regulation (for politicians to submit a request before entering school premises) has been around for a long time,” he said during the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill today.

“But back then (during BN’s administration) no one raised the issue. His Honourable (Jelutong - RSN Rayer) is a lawyer, you should understand this.

“Stealing is not wrong, only when you are arrested it becomes wrong. Riding a motorcycle without a helmet is not wrong; only when the police arrest you, it becomes wrong.

“The same with this regulation,” Noh said in reply to Rayer’s claims that unlike today, no Opposition lawmaker was allowed into schools during BN’s rule.

He then informed the Lower House that he was aware that there were some government politicians who had entered schools without prior permission from the various state education departments.

The Umno strongman said he has evidence and letters to back his claim regarding principals and headmasters who had been warned, and also evidence of government leaders entering schools without permission.

During his speech, he referred to a circular dated February 2, 2008 stating that politicians must obtain permission from the Education Department before they are permitted to enter school premises.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik had also highlighted the circular in reference to the same regulation in November last year.