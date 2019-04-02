Isa Samad’s graft case set for hearing at High Court

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad arrives at the KL Court Complex on December 14, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The High Court will hear the case of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, who is facing one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and nine counts of corruption, involving more than RM3 million.

The followed a decision by High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan in allowing the application by Mohd Isa to transfer the case from the Sessions Court to the High Court after the prosecution did not object to it.

The date for case management at the High Court will be fixed later.

The case will come up for mention before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi on April 4.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Umar Saifuddin Jaafar prosecuted, while Mohd Isa, 70, who was in court today, was represented by lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran.

On December 14 last year, Mohd Isa pleaded not guilty to the CBT charge and nine counts of corruption involving more than RM3 million in connection with a hotel purchase by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) in Kuching, Sarawak.

On the CBT charge, Mohd Isa was charged as director of Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd and trusted with the company fund, had committed CBT by approving a proposal for the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, for RM160 million without the approval of the Felda Board of Directors.

His action was contrary to the decision of the Felda Board of Directors at its meeting, No. 303 dated June 25, 2013 that was made in respect of the implementation of the trust in which members of the Felda Board of Directors had given their mandate to members of the FIC Board of Directors to make decision on investments involving projects valued at RM100 million and below.

He was charged with committing the offence at Level 50, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC near here on April 29, 2014.

The charge was framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, whipping and fine, if found guilty.

On the corruption charges, Mohd Isa was charged with dishonestly receiving gratification for himself, in cash totalling RM3,090,000.00, from Ikhwan Zaidel, who is a board member of Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd, through one Muhammad Zahid Md Arip, as gratification for helping to approve the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, by FIC Sdn Bhd , for RM160 million.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Level 49, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC near here between July 21, 2014 and December 11, 2015.

The charges were made under Section 16a(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which provides a jail term of not exceeding 20 years and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama