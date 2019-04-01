Ministry uploads draft SOP on bauxite mining activities

The 174-page draft explains in detail the entire chain of mining activities beginning from the pre-mining, during mining and post mining stages, including logistics handling and stock storage at the port. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, April 1 — The Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources (KATS) has uploaded a draft of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Pahang State Bauxite Mining Activities and Exports at its website yesterday.

The 174-page draft explains in detail the entire chain of mining activities beginning from the pre-mining, during mining and post mining stages, including logistics handling and stock storage at the port.

It encompasses the procedures in the five major networks in bauxite handling activities. They are application planning for mining rights, site management of bauxite mining and involves stockpile and port storage management.

Apart from that, it also involves transportation, enforcement and export procedures and all improvements made with various ministries, departments, and agencies.

Another provision in the draft includes transportation and enforcement methods that were previously identified as one of the elements contributing to pollution problems in Kuantan, Pahang.

For this issue, KATS has determined that each lorry involved can only carry a load not exceeding the limit and should be closed neatly to avoid any spills.

In addition, there will be only one special route for lorries transporting bauxite that will be gazetted to enable this activity to be controlled effectively. This is to ensure that they do not pass through residential areas or public areas such as mosques, crowded roads and should not exceed the weight capacity limit of the road.

Bauxite mining is carried out in three main areas namely Kota Sultan Ahmad Shah (SAS), Felda Bukit Goh and Bukit Kuantan and the Gebeng Industrial Park.

The proposed bauxite routes are SAS City to Kuantan Port; Felda Bukit Goh, Bukit Kuantan to Kuantan Port and Gebeng Industrial Area to Kuantan Port and several other routes.

More information on the draft SOP can be obtained at www.kats.gov.my website.

Those who wish to attend the public hearings on issues related to bauxite, to be held on April 14, can also register at the above website. — Bernama