As reality bites, Syed Saddiq insists Pakatan still pursuing reforms

SHAH ALAM, April 1 — Despite conceding to waning enthusiasm over Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election victory, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman maintained that the ruling coalition remains committed to fulfilling its reform agenda.

The youth and sports minister said it was normal for new governments to hit a lull after the initial euphoria and said this should be the impetus for the pact to redouble efforts.

“The point is we must take that (drop in feel-good factor) critically and must move forward a lot faster,” he said after the “Rise of the Asian Tiger” convention at UiTM’s Shah Alam campus.

He highlighted issues he felt Malaysians were concerned over such as rising costs.

“We are working as hard as possible to ensure that these agendas are fulfilled.

“At the same time, (I am working) on my part to ensure the interests of the youths will always be taken care of.

“That is why, for example, we see a steep increase in education funding, in fact, the biggest ever concerning the youths,” he said.

This was in response to former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin who noted in an interview with The Star that the “feel-good” factor was fading from PH’s win.

The head of the disbanded Council of Eminent Persons said federal ministers must be more in touch with the public in order to inform the latter of the progress already achieved and still to come.