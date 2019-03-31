Najib questions how ‘live’ broadcast of his trial will become a circus

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured leaving the Putrajaya High Court March 21, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said that the ‘circus’ remarks made by the Deputy Prime Minister when expressing disinterest in having his corruption trials broadcasted live makes no sense.

Najib, in a tweet, questioned how people sitting at home watching the live broadcast, should it be aired, equated to it becoming a circus.

“I don’t understand, how can people sitting at home watching it ‘live’ cause the court trial to become into a circus.

“What is there to fear?1” Najib wrote on his Twitter account this evening.

Saya tak faham.



Bagaimana pulak orang duduk di rumah untuk tonton "live" boleh menyebabkan perbicaraan mahkamah ini menjadi sarkas?



Apa nak takut? pic.twitter.com/yYxy77m6jP — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) 31 March 2019

This was in reply to Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s statement earlier today, who said she was not interested in making a circus out of the trial proceedings.

Dr Wan Azizah also passed the buck to the courts, saying the decision to broadcast the proceedings lied in the hands of the courts.

Najib today in his tweet had also attached a screenshot of local portal Malaysiakini’s landing page of the story quoting Dr Wan Azizah along with his taunt.

Despite the taunts, Najib is facing dozens of charges of criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering over the use of funds linked to sovereign investment company 1MDB during his tenure as prime minister; seven of them concern SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The SRC International trial is set to begin this Wednesday, after a stay order was lifted by the Federal Court last week.

Najib earlier today backed the suggestion to broadcast live his proceedings, saying it would help with transparency and the Rule of Law.