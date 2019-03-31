MoF: Putrajaya saved RM805 million from open tenders on old projects

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya February 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Pakatan Harapan government saved RM805 million after it reviewed and renegotiated the tender for 121 projects, the Ministry of Finance said today.

The government reduced the total cost of the projects to RM13.3 billion from RM13.9 billion after the review, Lutfi Hakim, press secretary to the Finance Minister said in a statement.

Lutfi said the cost cutback is a success of PH’s push for transparency and accountability.

“MOF believes that ascribing to the open tender process will save costs and give the people the best value,” he said.

PH had suspended and reviewed all direct negotiation projects approved by the ousted Barisan Nasional a month after winning the 14th general election.

The move was part of a wider effort to cut government debt and save costs.