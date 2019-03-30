LIMA’19 success is a joint effort, defence minister says

While thanking all involved in making LIMA’19 a success, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said this was the first time he headed the event with the Transport Ministry. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

LANGKAWI, March 30 — “Ministers (Defence Ministers) come and go, the success of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (LIMA’19) this time is the success of all parties involved,” said Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

While thanking all involved in making LIMA’19 a success, Mohamad said this was the first time he headed the event with the Transport Ministry (MOT).

“I will try to improve further LIMA in future.

“LIMA’19 this time was assisted by the secretaries-general of both ministries (Mindef and MOT), Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief as well as the MAF officers and men to ensure its success,” he told Bernama after being asked to comment on LIMA’19 exhibition here which ended today.

Mohamad when presenting a message, said the close cooperation of all personnel of MAF, Home Ministry and MOT led to the success of LIMA ‘19.

“I only motivated those involved in LIMA’19 to give their best.

“Apart from that, I also thanked the media for giving extensive and positive coverage to raise the image of LIMA’19,” he said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad described LIMA’s 19 as among the best ever organised.

LIMA’19 which began on Tuesday and concluded today involved 406 companies — 206 local and 200 foreign — in the defence industry. — Bernama