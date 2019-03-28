Mahathir to launch Bersatu in Sabah on April 6

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, March 28 — Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to launch Bersatu in Sabah on April 6 at the International Technology and Commercial Centre in Penampang.

The chairman of the launch committee, Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor, said the committee invited all Bersatu supporters in Sabah to attend the historic event, which is scheduled to begin at 12.30pm.

Dr Mahathir, who is the Prime Minister, will deliver an address at the event, he said in a statement here today.

The speech will form the basis of the direction of Bersatu in Sabah, he added. — Bernama