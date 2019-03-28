Guan Eng: Over 3.2 million applications for BSH cash aid so far

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Over 3.2 million applications for the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) cash aid were recorded as at yesterday, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said of the total 530,000 were new applications and 2.67 million were updated cases.

“The number will continue to increase as the data entry process is still being implemented by the Inland Revenue Board and we envisage the figure will touch four million,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to a question from Khairy Jamaluddin (BN-Rembau) on the number of new and updated applications for the BSH cash aid.

Lim said to reduce leakage in handling the BSH cash aid, the information received from applicants would be matched with data from the government agencies to determine the eligibility of each application.

He said three agencies namely the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) were also involved, adding that in total 16 agencies were responsible in ensuring that only those eligible received the aid. — Bernama