Two teens charged with Cradle CEO’s murder allowed bail

Lawyer Hisyam Teh is pictured at the Shah Alam High Court March 27, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 27 — The High Court here today granted bail for two teenagers charged with the murder of Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan in June last year.

Murder is a non-bailable offence.

Judge Ab Karim Ab Rahman set the bail amount at RM50,000 each with two sureties.

He also ordered both to surrender their passports for the duration of their trial and barred them from leaving the state without express permission from the court.

Additionally, they may not reside with any family members who are witnesses in the trial.

Both must report to the nearest police station weekly and observe a home curfew between 6pm and 6am daily.

They are also not allowed to be in public places unless for school activities.

He added that the bailors must undertake to monitor the teens and ensure their court attendance whenever required.

Lawyer Hisyam Teh represented the two teenagers aged 14 and 17, while the Deputy Public Prosecutor was Jamil Aripin.

Justice Ab Karim said the bail was granted on the grounds that, based on their ages and background, the court believed the teens would not abscond.

“The presumption of innocence must still be on their side.

“The court also agrees that their education could be affected while this is not a special reason they have excelled in their studies and other activities,” he said.

The boys filed applications for bail after one of them claimed he was sexually and physically assaulted while in detention.

On March 12, Nazrin’s widow Samirah Muzaffar, 43, pleaded not guilty to murdering Nazrin, who was her second husband.

The two teenagers, who were similarly charged under Section 302 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, also claimed trial.

The duo cannot be named or identified in any way by order of the court.