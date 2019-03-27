Federal Court directs Najib’s RM42m trial to start

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Federal Court in Putrajaya March 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s case over RM42 million belonging to former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit SRC International Sdn Bhd may proceed in the High Court, the Federal Court ruled today.

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who chaired a seven-man panel at the Federal Court, delivered a unanimous decision to set aside the stay granted by the Court of Appeal on the trial.

“We are unanimous in our view that in granting of a stay of proceedings by the Court of Appeal, we are of the view that there’s no jurisdiction to do so.

“As such, we set aside the order of the stay and now we remit this matter to the High Court for proper action. We remit it forthwith and let the High Court take it from there,” he said.

The other judges on the panel today are Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Seri David Wong Dak Wah, Tan Sri Ramly Ali, Datuk Rohana Yusuf, Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh, and Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Najib’s trial was initially scheduled to start from February 12 and run until March 29, but was put on hold twice by the Court of Appeal on February 11 and March 21 pending related appeals.

Today is the hearing of the prosecution’s appeal against the stay granted by the Court of Appeal on March 21, when it had allowed Najib’s trial to be halted until the Federal Court decides on four appeals.

The Federal Court will hear the four appeals on April 4.