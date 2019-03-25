Tyre factory, directors charged over Sungai Kim Kim pollution

Fire and Rescue Department personnel take water samples from the site of a chemical dump in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang March 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 25 — Two directors of a used tyre processing company were each charged at the Sessions Court here again today, with 15 offences involving the disposal of scheduled wastes and air pollution in Sg Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang, early this month.

Their company, P. Tech Resources Sdn Bhd, was also slapped with the 15 charges.

Wang Jing Chao, 34, a Singaporean, and Yap Yoke Liang, 36, who also represented the company, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them before Judge Jailani Rahman.

They were each charged with seven counts of failing to notify the authorities about the generation of scheduled wastes within 30 days of generation of the scheduled waste as stipulated under regulation 3(1), of the Environmental Quality Regulations (Scheduled Wastes) 2005.

They were alleged to have committed the offences at 12.25pm at the company’s premises at PLO 113, Jalan Nibong 2, Tanjung Langsat Industrial Area, Pasir Gudang on March 11.

The charge carries a maximum fine of RM10,000, or a year’s jail, or both, upon conviction.

They were also charged with eight counts of failing to conduct periodical air quality monitoring activity and to maintain records for manufacturing processes and for the maintenance and monitoring of air pollution control system performance as stipulated under the Environmental Quality Regulations (Clean Air) 2014.

They were alleged to have committed the offences on the same date and at the same time and place.

For that, they are facing a fine of not more than RM100,000 or a jail term of not more than two years, or both, upon conviction.

The court set April 30 for remention and allowed each accused bail of RM15,000 with one surety for every charge involving scheduled wastes and RM3,000 with one surety for every charge involving air pollution.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Asyraf Md Kamal prosecuted, while the accused were represented by lawyer G. Subramaniam Nair.

Yesterday, Yap and Wang were charged at the same court with conspiring with a lorry driver, N. Maridass, to dispose of scheduled wastes into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang on March 7, without the approval from the Director-General of Environmental Quality.

The court allowed Maridass bail of RM100,000 with one surety and Yap, RM250,000 with one surety.

Wang was denied bail. — Bernama