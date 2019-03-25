Dr M lauds force on Police Day

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun attend the 212th Police Day Parade at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today commended the Royal Malaysia Police for professionalism and capable execution of its duties.

Speaking at the 212th Police Day Parade today, Dr Mahathir said the government was particularly appreciative of the force’s effort in combating the Islamic State (IS) militancy threats in the country.

“I was made to understand that to date, 464 IS terrorist members have been detained by the police.

“The government believes that the success was obtainable because the police possessed intelligence teams capable of going against complex issues involving the militant group,” he said during his speech at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here.

Also present during the event were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar, Attorney General Tommy Thomas, senior police officers and invited guests.

Pointing out recent developments and present challenges, Dr Mahathir said the police faced not only obstacles in the form of conventional crimes but also extraordinary threats of terrorism.

He then expressed his administration’s commitment to meet the force’s funding needs.

“Such circumstances surely warrants security agencies especially PDRM to combat them strictly, strategically and effectively,” he said.

In his speech, Dr Mahathir also urged the public to work together with the police.

“The people need to realise that even though the police are entrusted to safeguard national safety, their effectiveness depended on our cooperation.

“If we are ignorant or turn a blind eye by not taking the initiative to report to the authorities, the criminal may eventually escape,” he said.

During the event, Mahathir also paid tribute to the sacrifices made by all police personnel including those killed in the line of duty.