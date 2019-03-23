Brunei Sultan conferred honorary doctorate by UiTM

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presents the scroll to the Brunei Sultan at UiTM in Shah Alam March 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, March 23 — The 90th convocation ceremony of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) today saw the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah conferred an honorary doctorate in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the Islamic world.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presented the scroll to His Majesty.

The Brunei Sultan was conferred the honorary doctorate at the first session of the convocation ceremony along with 109 UiTM graduands witnessed by UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim at the Dewan Tuanku Canselor (DATC) here.

Also present were the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

In accepting the scroll, the Sultan thanked UiTM, especially the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who is also UiTM Chancellor for the honour.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said it was a great honour for him and the people of Brunei to receive the award which served as a catalyst to promote bilateral ties between the two countries.

“I am pleased that the relations between the two nations have always been strengthened through cooperation between Brunei and Malaysian universities including UiTM.

“I understand that UiTM is working with the Islamic University of Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), Brunei to organise an international halal conference this April,” he said.

He expressed hope that the good relationship would continue through collaborative efforts in the field of research and through student exchange programmes between the two institutions of higher learning.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azraai in his speech said the award was in recognition of the Brunei Sultan’s contribution towards his Islamic approach in ruling the country which has led to rapid development in terms of education and socio— economic development of the Muslim community.

He said in addition to strengthening the Muslim brotherhood, the conferment of the award was to promote strong collaboration in both academic and non-academic fields between the two countries. — Bernama