RM6.4m just for Sungai Kim Kim chemical waste removal, says minister

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin visits the section of Sungai Kim Kim in Taman Pasir Puteh, Pasir Gudang, March 19, 2019, where the illegal dumping of chemicals took place. — Pictures by Roysten Rueben

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The cost of removing the chemical waste poisoning Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, Johor is RM6.4 million for a 1.5km stretch of the river, Yeo Bee Yin said.

But the total price is expected to balloon to over RM10 million, the energy, technology, science, climate change and environment minister told a news report yesterday.

“It is RM6.4 million for the clean-up alone.

“This does not include the movement of the officials and all that,” she was quoted as saying by The Star during a news conference at the inaugural Malaysian Industrial Development Berhad Green Conference yesterday.

The clean-up operation for Sungai Kim Kim reportedly included 900 tonnes of soil and 1,500 tonnes of polluted water.

The authorities said they have identified 46 new dumping grounds in Pasir Gudang that requires cleaning up.

The minister said the Sungai Kim Kim contamination is a “wake-up call” for the authorities to strengthen enforcement and environmental laws.

More than 400 people, mostly nearby residents, were affected by the fumes emanating from the river.