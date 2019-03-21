Three more Lombok earthquake victims return home tomorrow

Some of the Malaysian victims of the Lombok earthquake arrive at KLIA2 in Sepang March 19, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LOMBOK, March 21 — Three Malaysians who are being treated at a hospital in Lombok after getting injured in an earthquake here on Sunday, will be allowed to return home tomorrow.

They are Phua Poh Guat who will be boarding a Garuda flight and is expected to arrive in Sepang at 5.10 pm tomorrow while Wong Siew Lim and Lee Chai Beng are expected to take an AirAsia flight at 11.30pm.

West Nusa Tenggara District Hospital director, Dr Lalu Hamzi Fikri said the victims comprising two women and a man were cleared fit to fly by medical specialists after undergoing operations on Monday.

“We had a meeting with a team of doctors and a representative of the embassy. The patient's progress and plan for the next and last meeting is that the patients need to be stabilised for blood transfusion and this can be done, " said Dr Lalu.

Speaking to Bernama News Channel (Astro channel 502) here today, he said another Malaysian, Shen Pek Chun was not allowed to discharge as there are some more clinical and insurance processes to be carried out.

Shen was reported to be going to Singapore to continue treatment there.

In the earthquake, two Malaysians were killed, seven injured with four of them getting treatment at a hospital while 13 were safe.

All 22 Malaysians were reported to be at the Tiu Kelep Waterfall in Senaru when the quake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

Global Peace Malaysia chief operating officer Syahrir Azfar Saleh with two activists and two BNC journalists Zanariah Nor Zin were here for the humanitarian #peduligempalombok mission.

Syahrir said the humanitarian delegation came to assist earthquake victims at the invitation of the North Lombok district head or Bupati Dr Najmul Akhyar as GPM had channel assistance to the community in the area since the major earthquake in July last year. — Bernama