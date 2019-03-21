Guan Eng: Third Malaysia-Singapore bridge needed

Currently, there are two land links into Singapore, which are the Causeway and the Second Link bridge. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today backed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal for additional bridges between Malaysia and Singapore.

He said, however, the suggestion requires agreement from their Singaporean counterpart.

“We would need the agreement from Singapore, we cannot just simply build it. This is not something where when you have an intention to build, it can be done tomorrow.

“We have to discuss with Singapore and reach a consensus. But I do support this suggestion as there is a need to have another bridge,” he told a press conference in Parliament here today.

Dr Mahathir had on Tuesday mulled at least three to four more bridges to facilitate traffic flow between Malaysia and Singapore.

He said the traffic flow in Singapore is much bigger as compared to Penang, which is planning to build its third bridge to the mainland in the form of a tunnel.

Currently, there are two land links into Singapore, which are the Causeway and the Second Link bridge.