Perak PKR to replace one of its excos, state vice-chairman confirms

Mohd Anuar Zakaria speaks to reporters in Ipoh March 20, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 20 — There will be changes to PKR’s line-up of Perak state executive councillors (excos), the party’s state vice-chairman Mohd Anuar Zakaria confirmed today.

However, he said he was uncertain when the changes would be made, adding that the party has not discussed who the new exco would be.

“The mentri besar would need to present the matter to the Sultan of Perak but I do not know when it will be done,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

When asked, Anuar also declined to reveal which exco would be dropped.

There has been speculation that PKR could make the changes after one of its two current state excos, Abdul Yunus Jamhari, was replaced as the Perak PKR secretary in the recently concluded party elections.

Abdul Yunus is the state Public Facilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman.

The other PKR state exco, Tan Kar Hing, heads the Tourism and Culture Committee.

Asked if the party was happy with their current exco, Anuar said if its leadership had voiced an intention to change the exco, it meant something was not right.

“We did not come up with the proposal to change out of the blue. We too received feedback from the grassroots,” he said.

Anuar said it was the prerogative of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu on whether to accept or reject the party’s proposal to replace its exco.

“But if we follow convention, it will be accepted,” he said.

“Our intention is to strengthen the state government. We want our excos to perform,” Anuar said.

Malay Mail had recently quoted Ahmad Faizal as saying that he does not plan to change any of his excos, citing his satisfaction with their performance.