Malanjum tight-lipped on next CJ, says it’s the King’s prerogative

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum today declined to comment on either his impending retirement or his replacement, pointing out that this was the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s prerogative.

Asked if the government is under pressure to appoint a Malay-Muslim as the next chief justice given the current political climate, Malanjum said such judicial appointments are by the country’s ruler.

“That is the prerogative of Tuanku, the King. Appointment of judges by the King... So I don’t think I have the liberty to say anything,” he told reporters when met at Universiti Malaya.

He declined to comment when asked if his tenure would be extended or if a successor has been identified.

Malanjum turned 66 years of age last October 13, and is currently serving a six-month extension allowed under the Federal Constitution until early next month.

When asked if the upcoming retirement of the top four judges would affect the judiciary, Malanjum said there are currently “more than enough” judges in the superior courts and that new judges are being appointed.

As of March 1, the Judicial Appointments Commission’s website states that there are 121 judges (inclusive of judicial commissioners) at the High Court, Court of Appeal and Federal Court, with 32 vacancies for judges.

Malanjum was at UM for the launch of the university’s emeritus professor Datuk Shad Saleem Faruqi’s latest book on the Federal Constitution named, Our Constitution.

