Selangor Speaker raps assemblymen for attire, ringing phones

Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim speaks during the Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam March 19, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 19 — Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim cautioned the state’s assemblymen today to be in the proper attire when attending the state assembly.

He issued the reminder just before the lunch break, saying he observed both male and female representatives breaching formal attire guidelines.

“I’ve issued this warning before to both men and women when it comes to dress code. Both men and women must wear black jackets.

“Don’t wear something colourful like the honourable Bukit Lanjan (assemblyman) today. It must be black. If not, I will take action. But I’m issuing my warning,” said Ng.

Pakatan Harapan lawmaker Elizabeth Wong wore a white blazer over a blue-green dress.

Ng also chided Sungai Panjang representative Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin (BN-Sungai Panjang) for not turning off or muting his handphone.

“His Honourable Sungai Panjang, please make sure to keep your phone silent,” he said.

Later, Ng told reporters he had previously warned the lawmakers to dress properly for the assembly but conceded that he might have been unclear about this.

He said he wanted to make this clear now.

“I want to ensure that the sanctity of the House, where everyone observes the proper dress code. They may have been confused or misunderstood my instructions earlier so this time around I spelt it out for them.

“Men must wear dark or black lounge suit and women must wear black or dark jackets. I don’t want the public to think our assemblymen are attending a fashion show,” said Ng.