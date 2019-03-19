PM says GLC heads paid ‘obscenely high’, MoF to scale down execs’ salaries

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at the Invest Malaysia 2019 conference in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is preparing a clear guideline on the remunerations to be paid out to directors in government-linked companies (GLCs) as part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s efforts to eradicate patronage.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said those who held such positions, including the chairmen, had been paid “obscenely high” salaries.

“We find that some of the remunerations package is obscenely high,” he said in a keynote address at the Invest Malaysia 2019 conference here today.

The Prime Minister’s Office is finalising the Guidelines on Remuneration of Directors and Key Senior Management of Government Entities, a key election pledge by Pakatan Harapan.

‘From now on, rewards will be based on performance.

“Those who in the wrong, will be removed only capable, with integrity and high moral values will be selected to lead these entities,” Dr Mahathir said.

