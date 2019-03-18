Moment of silence at Dewan Rakyat for Christchurch mosque massacre victims

MPs observe a minute’s silence in Dewan Rakyat to honour the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings on March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― The Dewan Rakyat today observed a moment of silence for those who were gunned down in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof called on the lawmakers to jointly pay respects to those who perished at the end of an emergency motion moved by Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to debate the incident.

“We are deeply saddened over this incident and condemn the action greatly.

“The attack upon two mosques by an extremist is one that is extremely violent, disgusting and vile. Therefore, it has to be condemned greatly, by all parties.

“The Parliament also stands with the government of New Zealand and the New Zealand Parliament in rejecting terrorism, hate and violence in any form.

“We are confident that the New Zealand government will ensure that due justice will be given to victims of this incident, and return peace and harmony in New Zealand, like before,” Mohamad Ariff added.

The attack on the Linwood Mosque and Al-Noor Mosque killed 50 people and injured scores others, who were performing their Friday prayers.

Australian citizen Brenton Harrison Tarrant who has been identified as the alleged shooter has since been charged with murder.

The incident drew global condemnation, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also vowing to amend the country’s gun laws.