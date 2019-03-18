Maszlee shutters schools hit by Pasir Gudang polluting until midterm break

Education Minister Maszlee Malik (centre, in mask and gown) being briefed on the current situation during his visit at the Medic Base and Ground Control Centre at the Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium today. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, March 18 — All 111 affected schools here will stay closed until the break next week as a precaution against the toxic fume contamination of the area, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

He said the decision was made after a briefing with the authorities and agencies involved in the clean-up operation here today.

“The Education Ministry is following the advice from the authorities, and the decision to close the schools was done as a precautionary measure.

“All the affected schools here will be closed until the next school holidays,” said Maszlee after his visit to the Medic Base and Ground Control Centre at the Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium here today.

For Johor, the gazetted school holidays start on March 22 until March 30. The state observes Friday and Saturday as a rest day, while Sunday is a working and schooling day.

Maszlee, who is also the MP for Simpang Renggam, also advised students here to stay hydrated and to study their lessons from the missed school days.

He added that the ministry has not decided yet on the replacement for the days missed as a result of the enforced closure, saying the matter will be discussed later.

On March 14, the government ordered 111 schools in Pasir Gudang to close indefinitely due to the toxic fume incident that made many students ill.