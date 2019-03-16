Thai forces hunting for insurgents who attacked train near Malaysian border

BANGKOK, March 16 — Thailand’s security forces yesterday were ordered to hunt insurgents who attacked a train bound for southern province Yala, China’s Xinhua News Agency reported.

The train heading for Yala was fired by a group of unidentified insurgents in Narathiwat, one of the most restive provinces in Thailand’s deep south yesterday. No one died nor was injured from the attack.

Police said bullet holes were found on the wheels and bogies of the train. Most on board are regular passengers. Most of them are low income earners.

It is believed that the insurgents aimed to create unrest in the area.

Yala province, together with Narathiwat and Pattani, are the three southernmost provinces in Thailand that have been haunted by insurgency launched by ethnic separatists since 2004. Bomb attack and gun shots are often reported in the restive area. The insurgency have killed more than 6,500 people.

Insurgents have launched frequent attacks on security forces including police, rangers and soldiers. But later they turned to target young students, teachers and residence.

The southern insurgency continues to rage with recent attacks getting more attention. — Bernama